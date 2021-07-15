Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$221,600.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,759 shares in the company, valued at C$95,321,638.88.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.31.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.