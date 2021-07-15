Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Sells 4,924 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:IDT opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

