Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CFO Sells $252,600.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CFO Christopher M. Abundis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $252,600.00.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

