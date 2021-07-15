Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have commented on MOV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

