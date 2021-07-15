Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $659.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $334.59 and a 1-year high of $669.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

