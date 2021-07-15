Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -166.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $607,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,780 shares of company stock worth $7,902,590 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

