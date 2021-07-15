Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.51). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLXN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

