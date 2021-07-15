89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68. 89bio has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 201,020 shares of company stock worth $3,723,836 and sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

