Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.48 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $29,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

