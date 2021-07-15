Head to Head Contrast: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) & AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirati Therapeutics and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 1 4 10 0 2.60 AbbVie 1 1 11 0 2.77

Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $217.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. AbbVie has a consensus price target of $120.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Mirati Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mirati Therapeutics is more favorable than AbbVie.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and AbbVie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 616.05 -$357.94 million ($7.96) -20.16 AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.53 $4.62 billion $10.56 11.11

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -43.11% -39.31% AbbVie 10.28% 136.75% 12.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AbbVie beats Mirati Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib; and a clinical collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; AndroGel for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

