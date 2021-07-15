Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Navient worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Navient stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

