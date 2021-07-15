$261.88 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $261.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $253.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $31.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $952,288. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

