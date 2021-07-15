$261.88 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $261.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $253.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $31.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $952,288. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.