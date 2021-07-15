HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $93.32

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.32, but opened at $90.61. HCI Group shares last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 784 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market cap of $774.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

