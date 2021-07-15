Stanley Tang Sells 4,278 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72.

DASH stock opened at $169.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.