Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $862,500.00.

NYSE RES opened at $4.64 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

