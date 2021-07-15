Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $862,500.00.
NYSE RES opened at $4.64 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
