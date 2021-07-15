Lor Inc Sells 200,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,004 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RPC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RPC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

