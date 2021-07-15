Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Purchases $2,636,472.42 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm bought 76,486 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,636,472.42.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harold Hamm bought 270,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,863,100.00.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

