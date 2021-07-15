Raymond James Upgrades The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to “Strong-Buy”

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $355.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.

EL opened at $326.56 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $326.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

