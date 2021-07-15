Raymond James Upgrades The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to “Strong-Buy”

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $355.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.
EL opened at $326.56 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $326.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.45.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.