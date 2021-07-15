Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.25. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 3,772 shares trading hands.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

