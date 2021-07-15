Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $490,456.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.50 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $205.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

