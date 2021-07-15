NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Shares of NXTC opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

