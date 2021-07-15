Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.
Shares of FREE opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
