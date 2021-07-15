Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

