Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.60.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $148.67 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

