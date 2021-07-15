Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in General Electric by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,387 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 42,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

