Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Head to Head Comparison

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $25.33 billion 1.74 $1.91 billion $0.64 20.67

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Proxim Wireless and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 2 13 0 2.75

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus price target of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.04% 24.63% 7.53%

Risk & Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment provides products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment offers networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses, including Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that provides wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

