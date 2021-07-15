ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.51). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 289.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

