-$1.30 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

