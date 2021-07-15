17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 8,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,453,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

YQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $943,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

