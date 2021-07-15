Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 5.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 145,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.