National Bankshares Lowers Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGD. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LGD opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.60. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

