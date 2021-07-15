Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 7,805 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

