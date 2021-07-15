Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CAO Sells $333,055.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

