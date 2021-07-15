Insider Selling: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 12th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80.

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

VERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

