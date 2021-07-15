Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded SGL Carbon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.