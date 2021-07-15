Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

