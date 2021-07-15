Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 221,924 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.