Insider Selling: Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Major Shareholder Sells $21,700,004.34 in Stock

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNVY stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

