Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.57. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 579,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.