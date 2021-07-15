Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Sells 11,509 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65.

UDR stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.61, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

