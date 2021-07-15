MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -232.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $6,894,000.00. Insiders have sold 271,214 shares of company stock worth $16,992,993 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

