National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

