Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NKTX opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $911.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

