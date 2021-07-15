Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 28,700 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $580,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,934.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.