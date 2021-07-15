Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €40.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.