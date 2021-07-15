Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €40.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

