Short Interest in Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Drops By 75.0%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Draper Esprit stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

