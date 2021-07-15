QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $49.53 price objective on the stock.
QGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.
Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
