Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

