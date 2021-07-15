SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

SES stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. SES has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

