ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

