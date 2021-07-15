Stifel Financial Corp Sells 30,435 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of NOW worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

